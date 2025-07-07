MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat have acquired Norman Powell, while John Collins is going to the Los Angeles Clippers and Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson are headed to the Utah Jazz as parts of a three-team trade that was completed Monday.

Also in the deal: at least one second-round draft pick, going from the Clippers to Utah.

Powell averaged 21.8 points last season for the Clippers and is a career 40% shooter from 3-point range. Collins averaged 19 points in 40 games for the Jazz last season, while Love averaged 5.3 points in 23 games with the Heat and Anderson averaged 6.7 points in 25 games after being traded to Miami.

Powell figures to give Miami much-needed scoring and shooting. The Heat were 24th out of 30 teams in points per game last season, plus have already seen the departure of Duncan Robinson — the team’s career 3-point leader — this summer. Robinson joined the Detroit Pistons in a deal that was agreed to last week and finalized on Monday.

Love is an NBA champion, a five-time All-Star, a likely Hall of Famer when his playing days end and had expressed interest in possibly remaining with the Heat even past his current contract — which is set to expire after the coming 2025-26 season.

“Never thought I’d be a math problem,” Love posted on social media after being informed of the trade. “Welcome to the NBA.”

Collins has averaged 16 points per game in eight seasons, the first six with Atlanta and two with Utah. Anderson will be joining his sixth team, after previous stints with San Antonio, Memphis, Minnesota and Golden State before getting sent to the Heat as part of the trade that moved Jimmy Butler to the Warriors.

“This was an opportunity to address a position and a skillset that we felt needed reinforcement,” Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank of acquiring Collins. “John is a power forward in his prime with great athleticism who can also play small-ball (center). He scores at all three levels, excelling in space and transition, as a runner, roller and vertical threat. He stretches the court with his shooting and helps win the possession battle with his rebounding. We’re excited to add John to the group.”

