MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. matched his season high with 32 points and Bobby Portis and Ryan Rollins scored 21 apiece as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 128-117 on Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games.

Kyle Kuzma added 19 points and Ousmane Dieng 11 for the Bucks.

Norman Powell scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and nine rebounds and Andrew Wiggins had 16 points for the Heat, who had their three-game winning streak halted.

Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware each scored 14 points and Pelle Larsson 10 for Miami. Davion Mitchell, who returned after missing a game due to illness, added eight points and eight assists.

Milwaukee held a 63-58 advantage at the half before the teams exchanged leads in the third. Miami held a 93-89 advantage heading into the final period.

Ware’s 3-pointer early in the fourth gave Miami a nine-point lead, its largest to that point. The Bucks battled back, quickly cutting their deficit to 102-100 on a 3-pointer by Portis before Milwaukee moved ahead 103-102 when Dieng hit from long distance.

The back-and-forth battle continued throughout the quarter with Milwaukee taking a 118-116 lead when Porter sank a 3-pointer from the corner while drawing a foul and sinking the free throw. Back-to-back baskets by Rollins with a just over one minute remaining sealed the victory.

The Bucks led 30-29 after one quarter, paced by Kuzman’s 13 points.

Miami scored 16 points off 11 Bucks turnovers, and Milwaukee managed just 11 points on 16 Heat turnovers.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his 12th consecutive game since straining his right calf on Jan. 23. The Bucks are 15-15 with Antetokounmpo and 10-16 without him this season.

Nikola Jovic (back) missed his second straight game for the Heat. He traveled with the team to Milwaukee, but returned to Miami on Tuesday for treatment.

Up next

Heat: At the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Bucks: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

