ATLANTA (AP) — Norman Powell had 25 points, Pelle Larsson scored a career-high 21 and the struggling Miami Heat handed the Atlanta Hawks their fifth straight loss, 126-111 on Friday night.

Kel’el Ware had 16 points and 13 rebounds in place of Bam Adebayo, who missed the game with a back injury. Andrew Wiggins had 18 points and Jamie Jaquez Jr. had 16 points off the bench.

The Heat had lost eight of nine games entering Friday, but got back over .500 at 16-15. Tyler Herro missed his eighth straight game with a toe injury. Larsson started after missing five games with a sprained left ankle.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points and he also had seven assists. Jalen Johnson added 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Wiggins turned in one of the plays of the game in the fourth quarter. He saved the ball along the sideline after stealing an inbounds pass, got a return pass and hit a running reverse layup to stretch Miami’s lead to 102-87 with 9:05 to play. A 9-0 run capped by an over-the-head layup by Powell later in the quarter pushed the lead to 17.

The Heat outrebounded the Hawks 52-42 and forced 21 turnovers while committing 12. That resulted in 19 more field goal attempts for Miami.

The Hawks fell to 5-10 at home and are the only team in the NBA with a winning record on the road (10-7) and a losing record at home.

Dyson Daniels returned for Atlanta after missing one game with right hip inflammation. He had eight points and six rebounds.

Up next

Heat: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

Hawks: Host New York on Saturday night in their eighth back-to-back of the season, which is the most in the NBA.

