MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat stars teamed up with organizations and vendors to bring fresh food to South Florida families in need.

Gratitude was the attitude as families stocked up on Thanksgiving treats at a free farmer’s market at Samuel K. Johnson Youth Center in Miami, Wednesday.

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem and three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo teamed up with Love Has No Limits organization, and other vendors to hand out food, and free health services.

“I never had an opportunity when I was younger to have NBA players come to my community and impact my community. So I can only imagine how that feels. For me it’s just giving back to the community,” said Adebayo. “One of these days you might see one of these kids in the NFL, NBA, you never know. So just being able to share that light or that type of motivation.”

Between giving back, Haslem and Adebayo were seen signing autographs, taking photos and having fun with the community.

WNBA’s 2024 Most Valuable Player A’ja Wilson, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, was seen giving back to South Florida families.

Around 500 people lined up to receive a free turkey, side dishes, and fresh fruit and vegetables to enjoy on their dinner table.

“I want a turkey,” said Laurie Boykins. “It really helps, it really, really helps.”

The spirit of giving and being a good neighbor was felt by the basketball stars and community.

Free medical services like health screenings, dental care and vaccinations were also provided.

People also received a $30 gift card if they donate blood.

Children were seen having fun partaking in rock climbing, petting zoo, bounce houses and trampolines.

Services were also provided for children including essentials to help children with hygiene and clothing.

All the kids agreed, nothing beats getting to see Bam up close.

“Bam’s signature,” said a boy

“And I love Bam. I love him,” said another boy.

“I’mma take 3,000 pictures,” said a boy.

Give Miami Day presented five $5,000 checks to five different organizations, all in an effort to help the local community.

