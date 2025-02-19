DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It was quite a lunch break for customers who arrived at Raising Cane’s in Doral and were surprised to find a familiar face behind the drive-thru counter.

Miami Heat’s guard Tyler Herro traded the basketball court for a day of serving his community with lunch boxes of nuggets and fries.

Many customers were stunned to find the Heat star taking their orders on Wednesday.

“Best chicken fingers on planet Earth,” said Herro.

Some fans even forgot to take their meals and instead handed Herro some Heat gear through the drive-thru window for him to sign.

“Have a great day!” said Herro.

Inside the fast food restaurant, the star shocked even more people when they stood in line to get their orders taken.

“Can I get a box combo?” said one customer.

“Box combo? Oh, that is my favorite, too! All-star combo right there. That’s right!” said Herro.

Young Heat fan Andrew Nodal told 7News that getting a meal from his hero was quite the experience.

“It was really cool, man. It’s my dream,” said Nodal. “He is just a great player. He is very nice.”

Herro, famous for his three-point shots, gave some advice to young fans.

“Keep working hard and chasing your dreams,” he said.

The player, fresh off his NBA All-Star Three Point Championship win, decided to work a celebratory shift at the fast food restaurant.

He said he usually fuels up with Cane’s chicken nuggets and French fries.

“I actually come here, and I eat Cane’s on the regular,” said Herro. “This is a place I actually came before it came to Miami. I used to eat Cane’s all the time in Kentucky when I was in school.”

Herro said he is happy to celebrate the big win with his fans by his side.

