MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat will honor NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade with a two-day event, featuring the unveiling of his bronze statue outside the Kaseya Center.

The official unveiling will take place on October 27 at 5 p.m.

Wade, widely regarded as the greatest player in Heat history, will be joined by team leadership, including Managing General Partner Micky Arison, CEO Nick Arison, President Pat Riley, and Head Coach Erik Spoelstra.

The statue, created by Rotblatt Amrany Studio, will be unveiled on the Kaseya Center’s West Plaza. The ceremony will include a live performance by Miami rapper Rick Ross.

The celebration will continue on October 28, when the Heat host the Detroit Pistons.

Wade is expected to address the crowd during a special halftime tribute, commemorating his NBA debut 21 years ago.

Wade’s 16-year NBA career, including 15 seasons with Miami, earned him three NBA championships, a Finals MVP, and 13 All-Star selections. All of that culminated in his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on August 12, 2023

Tickets for the free event will be available starting September 30, with limited capacity due to space constraints.

