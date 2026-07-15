MIAMI (WSVN) - On Thursday, South Florida will be saying “Welcome to Miami” to a new Heat star.

Miami Heat officials will hold a news conference for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After a 13-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks, the former champion was traded to the Miami Heat in early July.

His official introduction to South Florida is taking place on Thursday at 3 p.m.

7News and ABC Miami will have live coverage of the event.

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