MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Heat Hall of Famer will receive a legendary honor.

Dwyane Wade was in attendance at the Kaseya Center, Sunday evening, when the Heat hosted the Charlotte Hornets.

The team’s owner, Pat Riley, surprised Wade during halftime with a special announcement. The team will honor the enduring legacy of the Heat legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee by unveiling a statue of him in front of the Kaseya Center.

“Dwyane’s legacy is a towering one, not only for the Miami Heat, but for Miami-Wade County,” said Riley. “I can’t think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy.”

The statue is expected to be 8 feet tall and will be unveiled in a ceremony.

Wade spent 15 season with the Heat. He accumulated a long list of achievements, including three NBA championships, an NBA Finals MVP, 13 All-Star selections and two All-NBA first team selections.

The Heat prevailed over the Hornets on Sunday, winning the game 104-87.

