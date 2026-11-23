MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat helped spread holiday cheer by handing out Thanksgiving essentials to hundreds of families in need with help from the Miami Rescue Mission.

The organization partnered with The Caring Place to distribute approximately 600 Thanksgiving baskets.

The effort helped families put a holiday meal on the table for the holidays as part of the Heat’s 35th annual Thanksgiving celebration at the Miami Rescue Mission.

“This means a lot to my family and me. Anyone can use a little help, and having help this time of the year is amazing,” said a recipient.

The act of kindness meant more to recipients than just a special Thanksgiving dinner.

“For me, it’s a way of saying thank you to the world and the team, different people, different organizations, for what they do for the community,” said recipient Derrick Allen.

Heat players and head coach Erik Spoelstra were seen serving hot meals to the families at the event.

“Here is really our backyard. This is our community. We could have walked here to the arena — it’s really that close, and we just wanted to give back and show our appreciation,” said Spoelstra.

Players shared their happiness about making an impact off the court.

“I think they are smiling because they want something to eat, and obviously we are doing a good job providing food, and my biggest thing is that you get to fill someone’s belly with a good meal today,” said Miami Heat’s captain Bam Adebayo.

Recipients said they are grateful for what the team and the organization did.

“I think it’s great,” said Tato, a recipient.

“I think it’s cool; we should have more of this. People at upper levels should come down here and talk to regular people. I think it’s important to connect with each other,” said a recipient.

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