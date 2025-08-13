NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - In an effort to make good on his promise, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo donated 300 new mattresses to students at a South Florida school.

Adebayo appeared at The SEED School of Miami in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday, where he helped students bring down and set up their new mattresses in their dorm rooms.

The star made the promise to students earlier this year during the school’s legacy ceremony.

This act of kindness was made possible through Adebayo’s Bam, Books & Brotherhood Foundation.

