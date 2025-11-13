MIAMI (WSVN) - Metrorail commuters were in for a sweet surprise when they made their way to the train on Thursday morning.

Miami Heat staffers were on deck at the Government Center train station handing out free Cuban pastries and coffee to riders.

It was all part of the Heat’s initiative to inspire people with good deeds.

“Spread kindness. That’s the gist of it. Spread kindness, be kind to one another; And all we ask for is for them to pay it forward. To do something nice for someone else today,” said Ralph Leon, Senior Director of Social Responsibility at the Miami Heat.

Additionally, as part of their initiative, the Heat also donated to local schools and honored community members.

Thursday is also World Kindness Day.

