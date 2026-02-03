MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat are bringing some familiar faces back to the Kaseya Center to celebrate 20 years since the franchise’s first NBA Championship when they face the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday night.

Among those in attendance for Tuesday night’s festivities are Heat legends and Hall of Famers who played critical roles in securing the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in the 2006 NBA Finals, including Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, Udonis Haslem, Alonzo Mourning and Gary Payton

The old generation spent part of the day talking to the new generation of Heat players, sharing memories of the championship run that was capped off with Wade’s 36 points in the title-clinching 95-92 win in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks. Shaq added 10 rebounds and Jason Williams had 7 assists that night.

The organization plans to hold tributes to the players and coaches from the 2006 roster, with commemorative video features and special on-court appearances during their game against the Atlanta Hawks.

In the meantime, with less than 48 hours until the trade deadline for the current NBA season, all eyes are on the Heat to see if any big moves will be made. Among the biggest names that could be on the move is Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As for their opponents, the Hawks already made waves after trading their All-Star point guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards at the start of January.

But for Tuesday, the Heat says they will focus on their matchup with the Hawks and celebrate the unforgettable moment from 20 years ago with current and former players.

