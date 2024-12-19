MIAMI (WSVN) - In the wake of the holiday season, the Miami Heat got into the spirit of giving by raising over $10,000 for a South Florida high school.

As part of their “Random Acts of Heat” initiative, the Heat held a pep rally at Miami Edison Senior High School, one of more than 30 schools in Miami-Dade to receive the honor.

The funds raised will go towards supplies and resources for teachers.

Students got the chance to meet and hang out with Bernie, the cheerleaders, and Heat legend, Alonzo Mourning.

“These teachers are the ones that are the mentors, and they have a tremendous amount of influence on these kids’ lives,” said Alonzo Mourning. “So being able to provide some financial support for their programs, and their classrooms, and all the things, the supplies they need in the classrooms, being able to provide that financial support, I think it’s monumental.”

Miami Edison also celebrated its first-ever A-grade in its 100-year history.

