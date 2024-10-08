MIAMI (WSVN) - As Hurricane Milton continues its trek to Florida, the Miami Heat announced that this week’s preseason matchup against the Atlanta Hawks will be postponed.

The game, originally set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Kaseya Center, will now take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Thursday’s game can use them for the rescheduled date.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase for those unable to attend.

