MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat did their part to spread holiday cheer to students across South Florida.

The Miami Heat partnered up with the Share family to hold their annual toy giveaway on Monday across multiple South Florida schools.

“We are so blessed to have the Heat out here today,” said Veronica Recio, the principal of Riverside Elementary School. “And the Share family donating toys to our students who participate in the HEAT Academy, which is an after-school care program.”

Amy Share Brennan and Marni Share Bloomster are daughters of Larry Share, a founding HEAT Season Ticket Member. They appeared alongside Burnie, Hoop Troop, and DJ Mdot to provide and deliver toys and gifts to three HEAT Academy schools.

“This is like a fun day for us each year,” said Marni Share Bloomster. “Because we get to see happiness on the kids’ faces and give them a toy they may not have been able to get otherwise. So, when he started this, and we loved seeing him do it each year, and then when he passed, my sister and I took it over. We wanted to carry on his tradition.”

Burnie played the role of Santa mascot as they plan to deliver gifts to Riverside Elementary School, Paul Laurence Dunbar K-8 Center, and Jesse J. McCrary, Jr. Elementary.

The kind gesture put a smile on many children faces.

“It’s great to have a new chance to get a new toy,” said Janet Maldanado, a student at Riverside Elementary. “Because some families cannot afford it.”

The HEAT Academy is the Miami Heat’s flagship social responsibility initiative.

The Heat has embraced the importance of providing children in South Florida with the opportunity to have a quality after-school program with an academic purpose at its core.

