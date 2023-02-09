MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat aren’t just making history, they’re preserving it.

In celebration of Black History Month, students and mentors from the Miami Heat School To Work program paid a visit to the History Miami Museum in downtown Miami.

The museum showcasing “Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow.”

The exhibition is organized by the New York Historical Society and explores the struggle for racial equality.

