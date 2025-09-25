PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Heat’s senior citizen dance team is looking for new members.

The Golden Oldies, the Heat’s elite senior citizen hip-hop dance team, began the search for some new additions to the squad.

Auditions were held Thursday morning at the Southwest Focal Point Community Center in Pembroke Pines.

“It’s absolutely a wonderful, wonderful thing, particularly for seniors to do, because it keeps us moving, and that’s what it’s all about at our age,” said Barbara Sanders.

Participants have to be at least 60 years old to enter.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.