MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat stepped off the court to assist their community in a big way.

The team gathered at the Miami Rescue Mission to host a block party-style event aimed at giving back to South Florida families ahead of Thanksgiving.

Heat President Pat Riley shared his appreciation to the franchise’s active role in providing support and maintaining an important connection to the community.

“Thirty-four years is unprecedented and the relationship between Overtown and the Heat, you know, it goes back a long ways, and we’re just proud to do it,” said Riley.

Riley was joined by several players to help distribute 600 Thanksgiving baskets to underserved families and another 450 hot meals to residents of the Rescue Mission.

The longstanding tradition resonating with several players, who appreciate the opportunity to give back to the fans that cheer them on at every game.

“I mean, it just shows they care about the community. Obviously, the community makes the environment that we play in and that’s important to us and obviously Pat has carried this tradition for as long as possible so it’s good that we give back ’cause they keep coming to see us play,” said Heat center Bam Adebayo.

The event held even more meaning for Heat shooting guard Norman Powell, who is in his first season with the team after arriving in a trade over the summer.

“I think it’s amazing, you know, something that you look forward to every single year. I know how big it means to [Spoelstra] and Pat and the organization, the guys talking about coming out and being a part of the community, with me in my first time, you know, it means a lot,” said Heat shooting guard Norman Powell.

The seemingly simple gesture from players created a memorable holiday season for countless residents and fans.

“So today is the day where they can take the load off, they can play bingo with a Heat player, they can get their meal from a Heat player, and that means the world for them too, to know that in this holiday season, they still matter,” said Caring Place President Antonio Villasuso.

