MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat hosted its holiday tech giveaway at the Kaseya Center.

Heat legends Alonzo Mourning and Glen Rice were on hand Monday evening to help spread holiday cheer at the downtown Miami venue.

“Everyone who came out had the most beautiful smile on their faces, and you could see the appreciation,” said Rice. “We appreciate them, ’cause any time we can get an opportunity to make them happy or in contact with them, that’s just a blessing.”

The event provided laptops, backpacks and school supplies to 300 students and families from local schools and community programs.

“It is incredibly important to address issues of this magnitude. The digital divide is not something that will be solved overnight or in the span of a year. It truly takes a village, so we are super fortunate to have partners like AT&T, like Kaseya, like Human I.T., that are invested in this cause, in helping to advance communities and in helping to advance families in our community,” said Ralph Leon, the Miami Heat’s Senior Director of Social Responsibility.

Guests were treated to some holiday fun with photos, music, games, food and special performances by the Heat dancers.

Mourning and Rice helped in the team’s ongoing efforts to give back to the community.

