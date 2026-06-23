MIAMI (WSVN) - Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly headed to the 305, and fans have wasted no time in weighing in on the blockbuster trade.

“Giannis is coming to the Heat! I know we’ve had a little bit of a rough patch, but wow, that’s going to be great for the city of Miami, how exciting,” said Robin Juchas.

With the talents of the 10-time All-Star coming to the Magic City, some fans told 7News on Tuesday that they’re excited at the prospect of another championship.

“Giannis is coming to the Heat! I know we’ve had a little bit of a rough patch, but wow, that’s going to be great for the city of Miami, how exciting,” said fan Robin Juchas.

The Heat will receive Giannis and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis.

Losing Herro is not sitting well with some fans.

“I don’t know how I feel about or how Miami is going to feel about Tyler Hero getting traded,” said Jen Ackerman. “Giannis is a good welcome, but we’re going to feel Herro’s loss.”

On the heels of the reported trade, many excited fans have already tried to get their hands on some Miami Heat Giannis merch at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday. They flocked to the official Miami Heat Store in hopes to snagging Giannis merch from as soon as doors opened.

They’re going to have to hold their excitement and money for just a bit longer. According to Kaseya Center representatives, no official Heat merchandise can be printed with Giannis’ name on it until July 6, when the trade becomes official.

And despite some mixed reviews, the majority of fans are excited for the start of a new era for the Heat.

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