CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra combined fitness and philanthropy at the inaugural Coach Spo’s 5K in Coral Gables.

“I wanted to build it around activity, a healthy lifestyle,” said Spoelstra.

The event welcomed participants of all ages, including young Heat fans, to run, walk or simply take part in the charity effort.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do now for a couple of years and then finally this year, just decided I’m going to work with the Miami Heat Foundation and we’re going to do it,” said Spoelstra.

Proceeds from the event benefit Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, which provides pediatric care for a range of illnesses, including cancer.

“Amazing. They’re angels sent from above and I’ve really been inspired by what they do,” said Spoelstra.

The hospital offers life-saving treatments regardless of a family’s ability to pay, ensuring all children receive necessary medical care.

Spoelstra’s initiative aims to raise awareness and funds to support the patients and families served by the hospital.

“The entire campus is built around making miracles happen,” said Spoelstra. “The families that are there, you can never underestimate the spirit of human beings and I think it’ll be a day that will touch your heart and we can all use a little bit of that.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.