MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat and Baptist Health Foundation teamed up this weekend for the annual Bounce Back from Cancer fundraiser.

Dozens of participants dribbled a ball for two miles to the finish line at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami on Saturday.

Former Heat team captain Udonis Haslem led the way for an important cause.

“I lost my mother about 13 years ago, my father about three or four years ago, and then I lost my stepmom about three months ago, so it’s impacting me at the highest level,” said Haslem. “Sometimes it gets lonely, but I think the only way we can overcome this, and the only way we can win is collaborate.”

Bounce Back from Cancer has raised more than $6 million for cancer research and innovation since 2018.

“That’s what these dollars do. This helps us to bring the best in class treatments and drugs to serve our community,” said Dr. Manmeet Ahluwalia with Baptist Health South Florida.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.