MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat teamed up with a South Florida organization to bring together an unforgettable experience for the future generation.

NBA legend Glenn Rice and the 5000 Role Models Project brought together 700 students and over 100 officers from across Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning to foster meaningful dialogue and improve interactions.

The conference focused on relationship-building and included discussions with Heat legends.

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