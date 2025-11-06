SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive, fast-moving fire that ignited overnight gutted a multimillion-dollar home in Southwest Miami-Dade owned by Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

7News cameras captured heavy flames and smoke billowing from the house, located near Southwest 49th Avenue and 80th Street in the Ponce-Davis neighborhood, just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, as well as several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded with over 20 units, including a hazardous materials response,” said MDFR Batallion Chief Victoria Byrd.

According to fire officials, the blaze sparked at around 4:30 a.m.

“A single family home. We’ve got fire in the back,” a first responder is heard saying in radio transmissions.

Firefighters initially appeared to focus on the garage before the flames spread across the one-acre property. Adding to the challenge of combating the two-alarm blaze is that the residence is surrounded by trees, and there is another home right behind it.

“We found fire that was as tall as the trees. Our units came in, did an excellent job,” said Byrd.

Cameras captured the moment Spoelstra arrived on the property at around 5:10 a.m, looking distraught as he watched his five-bedroom, six-bath home engulfed in flames. The coach was in Denver Wednesday night, where the Heat played against the Nuggets and lost 122-112.

Officials said crews could only get their trucks into the property through the front, so they mainly tried to fight the flames from above using ladders.

“We used multiple aerial apparatuses, fire engines and rescues to help combat this incident,” said Byrd. “Due to the privacy wall and a lot of the tree cover, it was very difficult to access, with only one point of entry.”

7’s Drone Force captured the devastating aftermath. Almost the entire home had collapsed to the ground.

Exhausted firefighters took turns trying to douse the flames from multiple angles, taking breaks when they could.

“The men and women from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were able to extinguish this fire and do the best job that they could,” said Byrd.

At around noon, firefighters were seen putting away their ladders and equipment.

Neighbors told 7News that the home had been undergoing extensive renovations since Spoelstra moved into the property in 2023.

The house boasted over 5,700 square feet of living space covered by a canopy of trees and was purchased for $6.6 million. The property features an impressive backyard, swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, tennis courts and plenty of space to entertain.

Two weeks ago, Spoelstra invited the whole team over to his home for a barbecue as they kick-started the new NBA season. Video posted to Instagram showed players engoing a game of soccer in the backyard and cooking on the grill.

Now the house is a total loss, but officials said crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Officials said no one was injured, adding the home was unoccupied at the time the fire started, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.