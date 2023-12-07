TORONTO (AP) — Caleb Martin had a season-high 24 points and a career-best 12 rebounds, Duncan Robinson scored 21 points and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 112-103 on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Butler scored 19 points, Orlando Robinson had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 15 points as the Heat won for the second time in six games.

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points for the fourth time this season and OG Anunoby had 23 for the Raptors, who had won the previous three meetings with Miami.

Siakam went 11 for 11 at the free throw line but Toronto lost for the first time this season when the two-time All-Star scores 30 or more.

Gary Trent Jr. had 15 points for Toronto and Scottie Barnes had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Barnes shot 5 for 17 while Toronto guard Dennis Schroder finished 4 for 18.

All-Star center Bam Adebayo missed his second straight game for the Heat because of a bruised left hip. Adebayo left in the second quarter of Miami’s comeback win over Indiana on Thursday and has not played since.

The Heat also played without forward Haywood Highsmith, who sat because of a lower back contusion.

Former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry scored three points in 28 minutes. Lowry was the only Miami starter not to score at least 10 points.

Lowry received a loud ovation when he was introduced before the game. A key part of Toronto’s championship-winning team in 2019, Lowry said Wednesday morning that he “definitely” plans to retire as a Raptor, and will sign a one-day contract with Toronto when he chooses to leave the sport.

Miami scored 37 points in the first quarter, extending its team-record streak of 30-point quarters to nine. The Heat were held to 27 points in the second.

The Raptors trailed 22-7 midway through the first but rallied to take a 66-64 lead at halftime.

Butler scored eight points as Miami took advantage of seven Toronto turnovers to open the third with a 16-0 run. Once again, however, the Heat couldn’t make a double-digit lead stand up and Toronto cut the deficit to three, 87-84, heading to the fourth.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Cleveland on Friday night.

Raptors: Visit Charlotte on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.