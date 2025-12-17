MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida organizations are spreading the gift of giving this time of year.

Police departments, fire stations and professional sports teams all got into the spirit of the season, Wednesday.

The Miami Heat organization held a toy giveaway and pizza party for students at Riverside Elementary School. The event included an appearance from team mascot Burnie to bring some early Christmas cheer.

Across South Florida, many other local organizations held multiple events to spread holiday cheer.

At a Target in Midtown, the Miami Police Department teamed up with the Miami Police Athletic League to host their annual “Shop with a Cop” event. Students who were selected got to pick out their favorite gifts with a cop by their side.

“The greatest events we do all year, ‘Shop with a Cop,’ these are kids from all over the City of Miami, where our officers are able to spend some time with them and have them be in charge and have a great holiday season,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Richard Perez. “Great opportunity for our officers to give back and spend some good quality time with our most important kids in Miami.”

Firefighters with Miami Fire Rescue went along with Santa and his helpers on Wednesday morning to deliver toys to schools across the Magic City.

In Broward County, deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office took students on a shopping spree in Walmart. The young participants were each given a $200 gift card and filled up carts with their favorite gifts.

