MIAMI (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 31 points and the New York Knicks overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 116-112 in overtime Sunday night.

OG Anunoby added 23 points and Karl Anthony Towns had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks. They have won three straight.

Brunson’s 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining in overtime put New York ahead for good at 111-110 and began a 7-0 spurt.

Miami narrowed it to 114-112 on Alec Burks’ 3-pointer with 27 seconds left, but Anunoby had a dunk with 17 seconds to go to put it away.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 30 points. Tyler Herro had 22, and rookie Kel’el Ware had 12 points and career-high six blocks.

Takeaways

Knicks: trailed by 17 at halftime and again by the same margin midway through third before ending the quarter on a 17-5. New York erased an 11-point deficit early in the fourth and took its first lead at 101-100 on Miles McBride’s jumper with 2:58 remaining in the fourth.

Heat: Andrew Wiggins missed his second straight game because of a sprained right ankle. Jaime Jaquez Jr., who replaced Wiggins against Indiana on Friday and sprained his ankle, also didn’t play.

Key moment

Down four with a minute remaining in the fourth, the Knicks scored four straight and forced overtime on Anunoby’s tip-in and Brunson’s jumper.

Key stat

The Knicks were outscored by 20 in the paint at halftime and ended up with a 58-56 advantage through overtime.

Up next

The Knicks host Golden State on Tuesday night. The the Heat host Washington on Monday night.

