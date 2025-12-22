NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of hardworking kids was treated to a holiday shopping spree in Northwest Miami-Dade and then later to a holiday park in South Florida.

The Udonis Haslem Foundation’s 17th annual B-Wootie Holiday Program, which is named in honor of Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem’s late stepmother, Barbara Wooten, gave kids a chance to go on an unforgettable shopping spree at a Walmart Supercenter on Northwest 177th Street.

The foundation gave 100 outstanding students from Miami-Dade and Broward County schools $200 gift cards for excelling in school despite the challenges they faced.

“Just to see the smiles on their faces, the kids just enjoying themselves, it brings warmth to my heart, especially around the holidays,” said volunteer Angelo Marcelus.

“So many of these kids are buying things for their homes instead of for themselves, so the ability to be able to help them be able to honestly enjoy this time for the holidays for themselves is the main focus of our team,” said Sylvester King, Jr., the chairman of the Udonis Haslem Foundation.

The fun didn’t stop with the shopping spree.

The group then went to Tropical Park to enjoy the rides at Christmas Wonderland.

