MIAMI (AP) — Heat star forward Jimmy Butler missed Miami’s game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday because of personal reasons.

The club has granted Butler a leave of absence after the death of a family member. It has not been determined how long Butler will be away from the team, which has games at Milwaukee and Philadelphia this week before the All-Star break.

“Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss,” said a statement released by the Heat from his agent, Bernie Lee.

Injuries have limited the 34-year-old Butler, who leads the Heat in scoring at 21 points per game, to 37 games this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.