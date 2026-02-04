MIAMI (AP) — All-Star Jalen Johnson had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, CJ McCollum added 26 points off the bench and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Miami Heat 127-115 on Tuesday night to snap a two-game slide.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 for the Hawks, who led most of the way and spoiled Miami’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of its 2006 NBA championship. Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal were sitting courtside, and most of the players from that first Heat title team were in attendance.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 21 points for the Heat. Pelle Larsson and Simone Fontecchio each had 18, and Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for Miami.

Atlanta took the lead for good with 4:31 left in the opening quarter and answered every Miami rally attempt with a run of its own.

The Hawks took a 21-point lead in the second quarter; Miami quickly got within 11, but Atlanta had the margin out to 17 points again by halftime.

It was largely the same plot in the third quarter; Miami shaved 12 points off the deficit to get within five after just 4:57 of the second half, but the Hawks pulled away again and McCollum’s 3-pointer to end the quarter gave Atlanta yet another 17-point lead going into the fourth.

The Hawks outscored Miami 63-24 from 3-point range, plus held a 68-45 edge in bench scoring.

It was the final game for both teams before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon.

Up next

Hawks: Host Utah on Thursday.

Heat: Visit Boston on Friday.

