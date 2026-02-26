MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh posted a video in which he opened up about a recent health scare.

The two-time NBA champion has battled blood clots in the past, but in the clip, he said this was different.

“So I woke up covered in my own blood. It was crazy, it was fast, it was instant,” he said. “There was no warning. I didn’t have any time to prepare for it.”

Bosh said he lost consciousness and had no memory of what happened.

“I was getting ready to go on a date with my wife, and the next thing you know, I was on the ground,” he said.

Bosh played 13 seasons in the NBA, starting with Toronto before he joined the Heat. He helped Miami win two championships, and alongside Dwayne Wade and LeBron James made up a critical part of “The Big Three.”

In 2015, Bosh was hospitalized after having a pulmonary embolism, or a blood clot in his lung. He retired a few years later and has suffered with blood clots since.

The 41-year-old did not specify whether his most recent experience is related to the blood clot injury he suffered. He said he’s just grateful to be alive.

“I’m lucky to be alive, and I feel great about that, and now I’m thinking about how I live my day-to-day life. I won’t get into specifics, but you can kind of see I’m still recovering,” he said. “I’m lucky, I came back. It was just darkness; it wasn’t anything else. I went to the darkness, I came back.”

The scare has given Bosh a new perspective. He now focuses on meaningful projects, his health and time with family, while he encourages others to act on their goals without delay.

“Don’t wait to take action. You might be wanting to get a promotion, you might want to try out for the team, you might want to go on that vacation,” he said. “It might be so many different things that people want to do, that we want to do that we never do. So that’s what I get from all this: don’t wait for it. You might want to start a business; don’t wait, just do it.”

Bosh played six seasons with the Heat and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

