Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been selected to participate in the 2025 NBA Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in San Francisco on Feb. 15, the league announced.

Herro, who also competed in the event in 2023, becomes the fifth Heat player to participate multiple times. His selection marks the 14th time a Miami player has been in the contest, joining Duncan Robinson, Wayne Ellington, James Jones, Mario Chalmers, Daequan Cook, Jason Kapono, Glen Rice, and Jon Sundvold.

The Heat have had four different winners—more than any other NBA team—with Jones (2011), Cook (2009), Kapono (2007), and Rice (1995) claiming titles.

Herro is having a career-best season, averaging 23.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 48 games, all starts. He has made 183 three-pointers this season, third-most in the NBA, and previously set a franchise record by hitting a three in 79 consecutive games from December 2023 to January 2025, tying for the 12th-longest streak in league history.

Herro will compete against Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Buddy Hield, Cam Johnson, Damian Lillard, and Norman Powell in the event.

