WASHINGTON (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Tyler Herro added 27 points and the Miami Heat rolled past the Washington Wizards 120-94 on Monday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Heat (34-41) became the third team in NBA history to immediately follow a losing streak of at least 10 games with a winning streak of at least five games. The 2021-22 Houston Rockets lost 15 straight and then won seven in a row, and the 2017-18 Chicago Bulls lost 10 straight before winning seven in a row.

Pelle Larsson and Terry Rozier each scored 15 for Miami, which has gotten each of its last five wins by at least 10 points.

Jordan Poole had 35 points in 29 minutes for the Wizards. Poole hit seven 3-pointers, raising his season total to 228 and eclipsing the franchise record of 223 by Bradley Beal in 2016-17. Tristan Vukcevic added 14 off the Washington bench.

Takeaways

Heat: Miami was again without Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson because of injuries and Kevin Love for personal reasons. Davion Mitchell was a late scratch with a stomach illness.

Wizards: It was Washington’s 49th loss of the season by double digits and its 23rd loss by at least 20 points. The Wizards have only five double-digit wins this season, none of them by more than 18 points.

Key moment

A 15-0 run in the first quarter put Miami in control for good.

Key stat

The Heat had 68 points in the paint and 62 rebounds.

Up next

Miami finishes a three-game road trip Wednesday at Boston. Washington continues its homestand Wednesday against Sacramento.

