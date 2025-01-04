MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games on Friday and said they will seek to trade him.

The Heat said the suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.”

“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team,” the Heat said, one day after Butler said in a postgame press conference that he does not believe he can be happy playing in Miami going forward.

