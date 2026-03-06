MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 and the Miami Heat beat Brooklyn 126-110 on Thursday night, sending the Nets to their 10th consecutive loss.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 18 for the Heat (34-29), who have won six of eight and moved five games over .500 for the first time since the first week of December. Pelle Larsson and Kel’el Ware each had 16 points for Miami — with Ware adding 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

The Heat also improved to 15-5 on March 5 — or “305 Day,” as it is called in Miami, a nod to the city’s primary area code. No active NBA franchise has a better record on that date.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points for Brooklyn, which also lost at Miami on Tuesday. Noah Clowney scored 17, Nic Claxton had 16 and Ziaire Williams finished with 15 for the Nets. Brooklyn briefly led in the third quarter, but gave up 66 points in the second half.

Miami had a 54-34 edge in bench scoring and shot 53%.

The Nets are the sixth team to have a losing streak of 10 or more games this season, joining Sacramento (16), Washington (14), Indiana (13), Chicago (11) and Dallas (10). It’s the longest slide for Brooklyn since the 2021-22 team dropped 11 straight.

Miami was without Norman Powell (right groin strain), Nikola Jovic (lower back) and Simone Fontecchio (left groin strain). For Brooklyn, rookie Egor Demin (left plantar fascia) missed his third consecutive contest.

Up next

Nets: Visit Detroit on Saturday.

Heat: At Charlotte on Friday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.