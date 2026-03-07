CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Herro had 35 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and the Miami Heat snapped the Charlotte Hornets’ six-game winning streak with a 128-120 victory Friday night.

Herro was 8 for 10 from 3-point range, including one that broke a 108-all tie with 7:06 to play. That came during a 9-0 run after the Hornets led by two and was essentially the difference in the game.

Bam Adebayo added 24 points and 12 rebounds to help the Heat win their fourth straight game. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 21 points off the bench. Miami was 18 for 38 (47%) on 3s.

Kon Knueppel scored 27 points for the Hornets, going 6 for 10 behind the arc. Brandon Miller had 22 points and 13 rebounds, while LaMelo Ball scored 21 points but was 7 for 22 from the field.

Charlotte fell back to .500 at 32-32. All the victories during the Hornets’ winning streak had been by 15 or more points, tying the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors for the second-longest streak in NBA history.

The first meeting between the teams in four months showed how much things had changed for the Hornets. Miami rang up a franchise-record 53 points in the first quarter of that Nov. 7 game, rolling to a 126-108 victory.

Charlotte had become the team hanging big numbers on opponents and tried to rally behind Knueppel, who hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut it to 120-117. But Herro hit a jumper and Dru Smith had a follow shot to push it back to seven.

The Hornets have another winning streak they will try to extend in their next game. They have won a franchise-record 10 straight on the road and go to Phoenix to begin a four-game trip Sunday.

Up next

Heat: Host Detroit on Sunday.

Hornets: At Phoenix on Sunday to open a four-game trip.

