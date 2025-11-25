MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat stars, including Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, stepped off the court to dish some major Thanksgiving assists to the community.

The stars were joined by volunteers from their respective foundations, The Bam, Books & Brotherhood Foundation and T. Herro Foundation, to distribute meals for families at Charles Hadley Park in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

“I’m elated because I’ve been looking for some stuff I haven’t been able to find and you guys had it here and I’m gonna have a wonderful Thanksgiving,” said Lorna Smith, who was picking up food. “I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving.”

All the usual holiday fixings were being handed out, with Adebayo and Herro lending a hand and speaking with the community.

The opportunity to connect with fans is something both All-Stars say they cherish being able to do.

“I was one of those kids where nobody really cared about us or my mom so being able to grow up and impact somebody else’s life in the smallest way possible,” said Adebayo.

“It’s very important, you know, ever since I came to Miami, that’s been something that I’ve always wanted to do, just be in the community as much as possible, give back and obviously, for holidays and events like this, it’s super important for me,” said Herro.

Also happening Tuesday, Heat legend and hall of famer Alonzo Mourning was on hand to give out food to families in Overtown.

Mourning has been a constant for the Thanksgiving season, providing meals for South Floridians for 26 consecutive years.

“So many people that are living here in South Florida that are below the poverty level that don’t have the ability to put food on the tables during the holidays, you know,” said Mourning. “We’re grateful that we have that opportunity.”

Former Heat player Caron Butler and former Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry were among the other local community leaders who also took part in handing out meals to families.

What seems like a small act of kindness for these players and legends helps the community build lifelong memories and create stronger ties together.

