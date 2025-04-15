NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo disguised himself as a Lowe’s employee to surprise shoppers for a fun prank.

While he was at the North Miami Beach store, he helped customers with any questions they had about products in the store.

Some of those unsuspecting shoppers didn’t realize they were looking at the Heat star.

“I kept on looking at a picture and I kept looking at him, and I was like, ‘Dang, he’s really looking like it, is this a promotional thing, is that why they look alike,'” one shopper said.

“He said he wasn’t him. He said he was a cousin, so you’ve got to believe his word for that, but, Heat in five,” another shopper said.

The Miami Heat partnered with Hisense to surprise local shoppers with a free trip for two to the NBA Finals.

Adebayo let the shoppers take photos with him standing to his cutout after he revealed his identity.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.