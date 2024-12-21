MIAMI (WSVN) - For the holiday season, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem and his foundation are making spirits bright for 100 exceptional students with a $200 dollar Walmart shopping spree.

The Udonis Haslem Foundation, along with The B-Wootie Holiday Program!, on Friday honored the legacy of Ms. Barbara Wooten, co-founder and cherished stepmother of Haslem, by bringing smiles and support to young scholars.

“It’s the memories that last forever. It’s the memories that are priceless. It’s the memories that you hold on to. It’s not about the money, it’s not about any of that,” said Haslem. “I got this from D-Wade, that sometimes just enjoy the view. I want these kids to come out here, create memories and enjoy the view, enjoy the time, and hopefully, this is something that they can talk about for a long time.”

7News captured Haslem pushing carts as the students shopped for their favorite toys, clothing and accessories.

“OK, now we at the toys. Here we go,” he said.

The young participants appreciated the kind gesture from the Heat legend.

“Thank you, U.D.,” said two girls.

“It’s cool, because it’s my birthday gift, because my birthday is the 24th of December, so that was like a big experience, and it was great,” said Kendrick Arnold.

“I’m thankful for allowing all of us who passed a test to come here and come to our school,” said Marencie Emmanuel.

Haslem said the students have thrived academically despite challenges.

“It’s so many challenges that they go through every day that the common world doesn’t get to see. I really didn’t know we grew up any differently until I got to college and I realized that everybody didn’t grow up like us,” he said. “There is a lot of trauma, a lot of challenges in the city, so I just want to let these kids know that they continue to stay on the right path, that people out there care about them, and they’re watching and rooting for them. We want to reward them for doing the right thing and doing good things.”

It will surely be a day to remember for the students who got Christmas early and spent an exciting day with the NBA legend.

“I’m thankful for letting me spend time with my friend right here and him,” said Emmanuel.

“That’s Haslem!” said Emmanuel.

The children also went to Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park.

