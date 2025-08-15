(AP) — Miami traded forward Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, a move that gets the Heat under the tax line for this coming season and creates roster flexibility.

The Heat are also sending a second-round pick in 2032 to Brooklyn, which is sending a conditional second-round pick in next year’s draft to Miami.

With Highsmith being moved, Miami now has two open roster spots.

Highsmith had knee surgery earlier this month to repair a meniscus issue and the Heat timeline for his return was 8-10 weeks, one that suggested he could be ready for the start of the regular season.

The 28-year-old Highsmith averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 74 games last season for Miami. He averaged 5.5 points over parts of four seasons with the Heat.

Highsmith will make about $5.6 million this coming season. Brooklyn is able to absorb that into its open cap space, allowing the move to be made without the Nets needing to send salary back to Miami.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.