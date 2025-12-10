NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. took some time off the court to bring some holiday cheer for the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

Jaquez Jr. partnered up with Raising Cane’s to donate 100 children’s bicycles and helmets at Gwen Cherry Park in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday.

During the event, Jaquez Jr. helped pass out the new equipment and took photos with kids for an unforgettable holiday moment.

