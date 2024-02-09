SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have emerged about a violent wreck involving a Miami Heat player that, police said, left a man seriously injured.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Haywood Highsmith was heading home from Tuesday night’s game at the Kaseya Center when he hit a man who was helping another driver with her disabled car in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators said the man suffered a partial leg amputation.

Thursday night, Highsmith’s agent released a statement on his behalf. It reads in part:

“Haywood immediately rushed to help the person pushing the car who had been injured. A tourniquet was applied to the injuries by a bystander, and Haywood stayed on the scene, continuously talking to the injured man, offering words of comfort until an ambulance took him to the hospital.” Statement from Haywood Highsmith’s agent

The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 136th Street and 138th Avenue.

MDPD cited Highsmith for careless driving.

