MIAMI (WSVN) - Allegations and arrests have rattled the sports world and fans across the country, and basketball fans in South Florida are no exception.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested Thursday in connection to an illegal sports gambling scheme under investigation by the FBI.

Rozier is accused of passing private insider information to a network of sports bettors.

Number two Terry Rozier jerseys are still available for sale at last check on the official Miami Heat Store site online, but the main store at the Kaseya Center in Downtown is closed to the public, according to staff, in preparation for Sunday’s home game.

The accusations and arrests left fans in downtown Miami stunned. Some of them expressed how they felt to 7News.

“I don’t get it, because it’s like, if I was In their shoes, you know, I make millions, I don’t know why you have to be in a gambling situation like that, but it’s just crazy,” said a fan. “Like, hopefully there’s no other players, but I was just watching, it says up to 30 people arrested, so it’s just crazy.”

The Heat are set to play in Memphis Friday night. They will be back home at the Kaseya Center on Sunday.

According to a statement from the NBA, Rozier has been placed on immediate leave from the team as well as Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, who was involved in a separate gambling scheme also under investigation by the FBI,

As of early Thursday afternoon, the Heat have not made any comment on the situation.

