MIAMI (WSVN) - While Miami Heat fans are ecstatic to have Giannis Antetokounmpo join the team, they’re finding out his name can be a little tricky to say.

Antetokounmpo has made a name for himself over his 14-year career as an unstoppable force on the court, capable of leading his team to the NBA Finals. He’s also famous for having a name that’s easy to stumble over for the uninitiated.

From fans to news anchors to even NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, pronouncing Antetokounmpo can be difficult. Over the course of his career, several posts across social media have poked fun at the many failed attempts at getting it right.

Even former President Barack Obama has missed the mark.

The 10-time All-Star, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, who also goes by the Greek Freak, was born in Greece but his family’s last name was actually Nigerian.

The current spelling of his last name is the correct spelling that appears on his Greek passport.

In a video from 2017, Antetokounmpo broke down the proper pronunciation of his name, noting that the Nigerian version was spoken as “Adetokunbo.”

7News asked some Scottish soccer fans to give their best try at it.

“Antetokoupio,” said the first fan. “You have a go.”

“Antekounpo,” said the second fan.

The Heat star’s name tripped up several fans but some showed off that they knew it.

“Antetokounmpo,” said a fan.

When asked why he had no problem pronouncing it, he didn’t hold back.

“Cause I’m smarter than them,” he said.

It’s not the first time Miami has had a star player in town with a name that many would regularly mispronounce.

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had several memorable moments of mispronunciations, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying it incorrectly while announcing his name during the NFL draft.

Greek American Vasili Condoulis told 7News there’s no shame in the mistaken attempts at saying Antetokounmpo, saying it’s the result of a quirk in translating the name.

“In Greece, we don’t really have a proper way to make a ‘B’ sound so, in order to make a ‘B’ sound, you got to put an ‘M’ followed by a ‘P.’ That makes the ‘B’ so whenever you go ahead and translate that over, you see the way it’s written, it’s not ‘Antetokounbo,’ it’s Antetokounmpo,” said Condoulis.

At Ethos Greek Bistro in Fort Lauderdale, Condoulis said the simplest workaround for it is to stick to calling the Heat’s newest star, Giannis.

Whether you say his name flawlessly or stick to his first name, it’s of little concern to the man himself and to his fans.

“It’ll be just a bunch of letters on the last name. Everyone will create their own way of saying it, you know, that’s how Florida is. Florida embraces everything, they make a culture of everything so I think it’ll be awesome,” said Jake Toledo, the manager at Ethos Greek Bistro.

“At the end of the day, we’re just really happy he’s come to Florida,” said Condoulis.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.