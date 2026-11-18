MIAMI (WSVN) - Legendary game franchise Grand Theft Auto has taken over South Florida ahead of its latest release, and all-day downpours aren’t keeping fans from the fun.

GTA VI, set in a fictional Miami called “Vice City,” drops Thursday, and the Miami Heat are helping the game celebrate the release in style.

The Heat are temporarily rebranded as Vice City to host a one-night crossover event with GTA’s developing studio, Rockstar Games.

The Wednesday evening event, “A Night in Vice City,” includes a match against the Milwaukee Bucks on a special Vice-themed court, with exclusive merch, themed concessions and photo opportunities.

Excited fans lined up outside the Kaseya Center since morning, with umbrellas and ponchos ready to brave the active storms overhead.

“Honestly, it doesn’t surprise me, because it just goes to show that I’m not the only one, and I’m glad that we all have this in common because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I got to take advantage of it no matter what weather, tornado, whatever the case may be,” said awaiting fan Farid Silwany. “I’m out here.”

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