HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his wife made a big assist by volunteering at the Miami Diaper Bank in Hialeah.

The couple packed and delivered 250,000 diapers and wipes to local families ahead of Thanksgiving.

The basketball player said that giving back to his new hometown is a top priority.

“Once we moved here to Miami, we gave our promise to Miami that we are going in the community to try to listen as much as we can, and try to learn the needs,” he said.

The Miami Diaper Bank organization said that nearly half of all families struggle to afford diapers.

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