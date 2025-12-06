ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 32 points, Jalen Suggs added 22 and the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 106-105 on Friday night when Bam Adebayo missed a jumper at the buzzer.

The teams will meet again in Orlando on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup quarterfinal. The Magic have won seven of nine. The Heat have lost three of four following a six-game winning streak.

Paolo Banchero was back for Orlando after missing 10 games because of strained left groin. He had nine points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.

Norman Powel had 28 points for Miami, making two layups for the game’s final points, keeping the Heat in the game after Suggs’ layup had given the Magic a 106-101 lead. Adebayo had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat.

The Heat played without Tyler Herro after he injured his right big toe in Wednesday night at Dallas.

Desmond Bane finished with five points on 2-for-16 shooting for Orlando.

Up next

Heat: Host Sacramento on Saturday night.

Magic: At New York on Sunday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.