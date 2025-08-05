MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami Heat security officer is facing federal charges after authorities say he stole and sold millions of dollars’ worth of game-worn jerseys and memorabilia from the team.

Sixty-two-year-old Marcos Thomas Perez, a 25-year retired veteran of the Miami Police Department, made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday on charges of transporting and transferring stolen goods in interstate commerce.

According to prosecutors, Perez, who worked as a security officer for the Heat from 2016 to 2021 and later for the NBA, used his access to a secure equipment room at the Kaseya Center to steal more than 400 game-worn jerseys and other items intended for a future team museum.

Investigators said he sold over 100 of the stolen items to online brokers over three years, collecting about $2 million and shipping the goods across state lines.

Among the items, a game-worn LeBron James NBA Finals jersey was reportedly sold by Perez for around $100,000 and later auctioned for $3.7 million.

In April, authorities searched Perez’s home and recovered nearly 300 additional stolen jerseys and memorabilia, which the Miami Heat confirmed were taken from their facility.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.