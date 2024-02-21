MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami Heat legends came together to help teach South Florida students about a precious piece of Miami’s Black history.

Alonzo Mourning and Glen Rice met with students and mentors on Wednesday for a memorable field trip to the Historic Black Police Precinct Courthouse and Museum.

Mourning said it is crucial for children growing up in Miami-Dade County to know their history.

“When you think about the pioneers of this city, you know, you think about people in our Black communities that played a significant role in the development of this city, it’s important for our kids to know where they’ve come from,” he said.

The field trip was part of the Miami Heat’s School to Work program, which pairs Heat employees with students to help them prepare for college and future employment.

