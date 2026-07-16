MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans have made their way to the Miami Heat store, where Giannis Antetokounmpo merch is already a hot seller.

With Antetokounmpo now officially on the team, The Miami Heat Store at Kaseya Center is dripping in new Giannis merch.

All jersey colorways are available for fans with his new number 7 on them, along with a plethora of Giannis T-shirts and other memorabilia.

Bobby Portis Jr. jerseys are also available, as he was traded from the Bucks alongside Antetokounmpo.

Excited fans could already be seen already getting their hands on the new merch, Thursday morning.

An introductory ceremony for Bobby Portis Jr. will be held at the Kaseya Center at 12:30 p.m. on the court and then another one is set for 3 p.m. to welcome Antetokounmpo to the Magic City.

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